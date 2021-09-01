Conference on Accelerators for Research and Sustainable Development to be held

Interested contributors have until 1 October 2021 to submit abstracts for the IAEA's first-ever International Conference on Accelerators for Research and Sustainable Development: From Good Practices Towards Socioeconomic Impact, to be held from 23 to 27 May 2022 at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Accelerators are machines that accelerate charged particles at high speeds by means of electromagnetic fields. Accelerators have applications in areas as diverse as medicine, industry, food and agriculture, the environment, biology and forensics, cultural heritage, materials research and energy.

"Thanks to recent innovations in accelerator technology and associated instrumentation, accelerators are playing an increasingly important role in addressing current needs and future challenges in achieving global socioeconomic targets," said Valeriia Starovoitova, Radiation Technology Coordination Officer at the IAEA and a Scientific Secretary of the event.

The conference will bring together leading scientists, accelerator engineers, operators and users, policymakers, regulators, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discuss key scientific and technological advancements in accelerator-based research and technology development.

The event will showcase cutting edge scientific results and innovations in diverse applications; success stories and case studies demonstrating the socioeconomic impact of accelerators; and best practices ineffective management, safe operation and sustainability of currently operating accelerator facilities, including the establishment of new facilities.

The conference will also serve as a platform to foster new initiatives and collaborations between academia, industries and national institutions. There is no registration fee, allowing increased participation from the developing countries.

The IAEA's Accelerator Knowledge Portal offers extensive information on many of the over 20,000 particle accelerators in operation around the world. The IAEA supports the Member States in strengthening their capabilities to adopt and benefit from the usage of accelerators and their applications by implementing various activities in support of accelerator-based research, infrastructure projects and education programmes.

In addition, the IAEA provides research platforms and networking opportunities for countries to exchange information on new trends and applications in accelerator-based nuclear science and technology.