Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:45 IST
Britain announced new Myanmar sanctions on Thursday, imposing an asset freeze on conglomerate Htoo Group and its chairman Tay Za in its latest round of restrictions in the country.
Britain has previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in Myanmar following a February coup in the country, and has said it will target the finances of the military junta.
