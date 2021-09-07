PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Johnson to unveil 10 bln stg a year tax rise to fund NHS and social care https://on.ft.com/3DW1lzW - UK extends Northern Ireland 'grace periods' for third time https://on.ft.com/3BMpd7j

- UK to ask G7 for privacy overhaul targeting online tracking requests https://on.ft.com/38Ngc1i - UK regulator calls for greater powers against risky crypto ventures https://on.ft.com/3BOAJiw

Overview - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a tax raise of over 10 billion pounds a year, looking to contain the National Health Service's waiting backlogs and funding crises in social care.

- The UK has further extended grace periods that are supposed to ease the burden of a section of the Brexit withdrawal agreement governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. - UK's Information Commissioner's Office will try to persuade G7 countries to crack down on internet tracking via "cookies", in a bid to strengthen online privacy.

- Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, has warned UK consumers about the need to be protected from sketchy crypto investments being promoted online. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

