Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

- UK's Information Commissioner's Office will try to persuade G7 countries to crack down on internet tracking via "cookies", in a bid to strengthen online privacy. - Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, has warned UK consumers about the need to be protected from sketchy crypto investments being promoted online.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 06:08 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Johnson to unveil 10 bln stg a year tax rise to fund NHS and social care https://on.ft.com/3DW1lzW - UK extends Northern Ireland 'grace periods' for third time https://on.ft.com/3BMpd7j

- UK to ask G7 for privacy overhaul targeting online tracking requests https://on.ft.com/38Ngc1i - UK regulator calls for greater powers against risky crypto ventures https://on.ft.com/3BOAJiw

Overview - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a tax raise of over 10 billion pounds a year, looking to contain the National Health Service's waiting backlogs and funding crises in social care.

- The UK has further extended grace periods that are supposed to ease the burden of a section of the Brexit withdrawal agreement governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. - UK's Information Commissioner's Office will try to persuade G7 countries to crack down on internet tracking via "cookies", in a bid to strengthen online privacy.

- Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, has warned UK consumers about the need to be protected from sketchy crypto investments being promoted online. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021