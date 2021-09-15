Left Menu

EU needs political will to build defence policy, Commission chief says

Reuters | Strasbourg | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
The European Union's chief executive said on Wednesday that the bloc must be able to intervene militarily without the help of the United States but lacks the political will.

"The more fundamental issue is, why has this not worked in the past. You can have the most advanced forces in the world, but if you are never prepared to use them, what use are they? What has held us back until now is not just shortfalls of capacity it is a lack of political will," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Pledging increased cooperation with U.S-led NATO and new defences in cyberspace, von der Leyen said she would convene a special defence summit with France next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

