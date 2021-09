BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue expectations

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as hybrid working trends drove demand for its cybersecurity and Internet of Things software products.

Revenue was $175 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with $259 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected $163.5 million in revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)