FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Friday's Ryder Cup foursomes

Pairings for Friday morning's foursomes matches in the 43rd Ryder Cup being played at Whistling Straits. Match 1: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (U.S.) v Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Europe)

Match 2: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa (U.S.) v Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland (Europe) Match 3: Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger (U.S.) v Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Match 4: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (U.S.) v Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter (Europe) (Compiled by Rory Carroll in San Francisco, editing by Ed Osmond)

