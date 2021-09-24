Left Menu

FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Friday's Ryder Cup foursomes

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 03:49 IST
FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Friday's Ryder Cup foursomes

Pairings for Friday morning's foursomes matches in the 43rd Ryder Cup being played at Whistling Straits. Match 1: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (U.S.) v Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Europe)

Match 2: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa (U.S.) v Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland (Europe) Match 3: Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger (U.S.) v Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Match 4: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (U.S.) v Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter (Europe) (Compiled by Rory Carroll in San Francisco, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021