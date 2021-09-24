Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 KB5005611 update to the Release Preview Channel for Insiders who are running version 21H1 and version 21H2, bumping up their build numbers to 19043.1263 and 19044.1263, respectively.

Announcing the update, Microsoft said that this update will be offered automatically for Windows Insiders already running Windows 10, version 21H2. Insiders who are not yet on v21H2 and were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their PC did not meet Windows 11 hardware requirements can download and install version 21H2 (Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update).

To check if you're running Windows 10 version 21H1 or Windows 10 version 21H2, just type "winver" into the Windows search box on the Taskbar.

The Windows 10 KB5005611 update fixes tons of issues including the one causing the DnsCache service to increase the CPU usage to 100% utilization as well as the one causing a stop error after a restart. Below is the complete list of fixes included in this update:

Fixes