AT&T mandates COVID-19 vaccination for union-represented employees

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:29 IST
AT&T Inc said on Wednesday it would require its union-represented employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering their work location, following a similar mandate for its management employees last month. The U.S wireless carrier, one the largest employers of union-represented workers, said the Communications Workers of America (CWA)-linked employees must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022. CWA represents more than 150,000 employees at AT&T.

Other major companies including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have also mandated vaccinations for employees as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives up infections in the United States. Some companies have also been working to incentivize employees to get vaccinated through bonuses and other benefits.

Earlier this month, Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, said that labor unions had agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, adding it would offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

