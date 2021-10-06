Instagram launches new combined format for IGTV and feed videos

Instagram has launched Instagram Video, a new combined format for IGTV and feed videos, that makes it easier for people to discover new video content on the platform. You will now find these videos in a new 'Video' tab on your profile.

"We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain and connect with their audiences, and that's why we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram," the Facebook-owned company said on Tuesday.

Despite this change, Instagram users can still upload videos in the same way from the camera roll by clicking on the + sign in the top right corner of the home page and selecting Post. Additionally, content creators can continue to cross-post their videos via Stories and share via direct message.

Video previews in feed will now be 60 seconds long. For videos that are eligible for ads, the preview will still be 15 seconds.

Instagram is also merging feed post insights and video insights into one combined metric for businesses and creators to analyze how their videos are performing.

With today's change, IGTV ads will now be called Instagram In-Stream video ads. Creators can continue to monetize their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences engaging with the long-form video.