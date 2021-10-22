Left Menu

Russian spacecraft relocates to another port at space station

The maneuver has positioned the uncrewed Progress 78 spacecraft to conduct leak checks of the Nauka module's propellent lines before they are used with the new module's thrusters for orientation control of the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:25 IST
Russian spacecraft relocates to another port at space station
According to NASA, the spacecraft automatically redocked to the station's Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module at 12:21 am ET. Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

The Russian Progress 78 resupply ship today relocated to another port at the International Space Station after performing an automated undocking from the station's Poisk module on Wednesday night. According to NASA, the spacecraft automatically redocked to the station's Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module at 12:21 am ET.

The maneuver has positioned the uncrewed spacecraft to conduct leak checks of the Nauka module's propellent lines before they are used with the new module's thrusters for orientation control of the station.

Progress 78 was launched on June 30, 2021, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and docked to the station's Poisk module on the space-facing side of the Russian segment on July 1, 2021. The spaceship carried more than 3,600 pounds of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 65 crew.

The Russian spacecraft will depart from the space station in late November for a re-entry into Earth's atmosphere that results in its safe destruction.

Another Russian cargo spacecraft carrying almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the station crew, is scheduled for launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 27. The Progress 79 resupply ship will dock to the aft port of the Zvezda service module on October 29.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021