Left Menu

Amnesty says NSO's Pegasus used to hack phones of Palestinian rights workers

The new findings followed NSO's blacklisting last week by the U.S. Commerce Department amid allegations its spyware targeted journalists, rights activists and government officials in several countries. NSO, which voiced dismay at the U.S. move, exports its products under licences from Israel's Defence Ministry and says it only sells to law enforcement and intelligence agencies and that it takes steps to curb abuse.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:47 IST
Amnesty says NSO's Pegasus used to hack phones of Palestinian rights workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The mobile phones of six Palestinian rights workers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank were hacked using Israeli technology firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International and internet security watchdog Citizen Lab said on Monday. The new findings followed NSO's blacklisting last week by the U.S. Commerce Department amid allegations its spyware targeted journalists, rights activists and government officials in several countries.

NSO, which voiced dismay at the U.S. move, exports its products under licences from Israel's Defence Ministry and says it only sells to law enforcement and intelligence agencies and that it takes steps to curb abuse. London-based Amnesty and Toronto's Citizen Lab said they had independently confirmed that Pegasus had been used to hack the Palestinian activists' phones, after Front Line Defenders, an international rights group, began collecting data in October about the suspected hacking.

Three of the six people work for Palestinian rights groups that Israel designated as terrorist organisations last month, saying they had funnelled donor aid to militants. The groups named by Israel have denied the allegations. Asked about the new findings, NSO said: "As we stated in the past, NSO Group does not operate the products itself ... and we are not privy to the details of individuals monitored."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021