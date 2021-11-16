Left Menu

Nokia, Bell Canada conduct first 25G PON trial in North America

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:25 IST
Nokia, Bell Canada conduct first 25G PON trial in North America
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

Nokia and Bell, Canada's largest communications company, today announced the first successful trial of 25G PON fiber broadband technology in North America. The trial was conducted at Bell's Advanced Technical Lab in Montreal, Quebec.

For the past decade, the Canadian telecom giant has been rolling out fiber Internet service to homes and businesses across the country. With the successful trial of 25G PON technology, Bell's network can absorb the increased capacity of future technologies and connect Canadians for generations to come.

"As part of Bell's purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, we embrace next-generation technologies such as 25G PON to ensure we remain at the forefront of broadband innovation. Our successful work with Nokia to deliver the first 25G PON trial in North America will help ensure we maximize the Bell fiber advantage for our customers in the years to come," said Stephen Howe, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Bell.

Nokia's 25G PON co-exists with current GPON and XGS-PON technologies on the same PON. With huge symmetrical bandwidth capacity, it delivers disruptive 10Gb/s services or higher, premium enterprise services, 5G transport and more use cases.

Commenting on this development, Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said, "Nokia innovations powered the fiber networks and the connectivity lifeline that carried Canadian homes and businesses through the pandemic. 25G PON innovations will drive the next generation of advances in our connected home experience."

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021