Nokia, Bell Canada conduct first 25G PON trial in North America

Nokia and Bell, Canada's largest communications company, today announced the first successful trial of 25G PON fiber broadband technology in North America. The trial was conducted at Bell's Advanced Technical Lab in Montreal, Quebec.

For the past decade, the Canadian telecom giant has been rolling out fiber Internet service to homes and businesses across the country. With the successful trial of 25G PON technology, Bell's network can absorb the increased capacity of future technologies and connect Canadians for generations to come.

"As part of Bell's purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, we embrace next-generation technologies such as 25G PON to ensure we remain at the forefront of broadband innovation. Our successful work with Nokia to deliver the first 25G PON trial in North America will help ensure we maximize the Bell fiber advantage for our customers in the years to come," said Stephen Howe, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Bell.

Nokia's 25G PON co-exists with current GPON and XGS-PON technologies on the same PON. With huge symmetrical bandwidth capacity, it delivers disruptive 10Gb/s services or higher, premium enterprise services, 5G transport and more use cases.

Commenting on this development, Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said, "Nokia innovations powered the fiber networks and the connectivity lifeline that carried Canadian homes and businesses through the pandemic. 25G PON innovations will drive the next generation of advances in our connected home experience."