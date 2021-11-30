U.S. FTC orders nine companies to provide information in supply chain probe
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has launched an investigation into supply chain disruptions and has ordered nine large companies to provide detailed information about the situation.
The agency said it has asked Walmart Inc, Amazon , Kroger Co, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., Berkshire Hathaway unit McLane Co Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Tyson Foods, and Kraft Heinz to provide the information in 45 days from receiving the order.
