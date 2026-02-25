Left Menu

Spanish Regulator Fines Apple and Amazon for Anti-Competitive Clauses

Spain's competition regulator fined Apple and Amazon €194 million for anti-competitive clauses in distribution contracts, which limited Apple resellers and rival promotions on Amazon Spain. Both companies disagree with the decision and plan to appeal. The original fine has been suspended pending a high court judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:00 IST
Spanish Regulator Fines Apple and Amazon for Anti-Competitive Clauses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's competition regulator has imposed a significant fine on tech giants Apple and Amazon for maintaining anti-competitive clauses in their distribution agreements. The CNMC regulator ruled that the clauses, which restricted the number of Apple resellers on Amazon Spain, should have been removed immediately, leading to a combined fine of €194 million.

The clauses also allegedly limited advertising space on Amazon Spain for Apple competitors' products and prevented marketing campaigns promoting rival brands to Apple customers. Both Apple and Amazon have expressed disagreement with the decision and announced intentions to appeal the ruling.

The original fine has been temporarily suspended pending a judgment from Spain's High Court. The watchdog signaled a potential investigation due to the delay in removing the clauses, with a proposed timeline extending until May 2025 for compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

