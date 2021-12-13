You can now listen to Apple Music on Google Nest devices in more regions
In addition to India, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico are the latest regions to offer the service on compatible devices. Apple Music was already available on Google Nest devices in France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Apple Music, a music and video streaming service that allows you to listen to over 90 million songs, is now available on a Google Nest speaker or display in five additional countries including India.
Drum roll please... 🎵 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 🇲🇽 🇰🇷You can now listen to @AppleMusic on Nest devices in Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and Korea 🎉And if you're in the US, UK, Germany, Japan or France, remember you can enjoy Apple Music on your Nest device too!— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) December 9, 2021
Apple Music subscribers can download their favourite tracks and play them offline, lyrics in real-time, just by using their voice. Other features include listening across all favourite devices, new personalised music, curated playlists from editors and others.
Here's how to set up Apple Music on your Google Nest devices including Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max:
- Open the Google Home app
- Tap Settings > Music
- Under "More music services," tap the Link icon next to Apple Music
- Tap Link Account
- Sign in with the Apple ID that you use with Apple Music and follow the onscreen steps to complete setup.
New subscribers can get 3 months of Apple Music free with an eligible audio device. After a 3-month free trial, an individual monthly subscription is just Rs 99 per month. Additionally, Apple Music Family Plan allows you to share your account with up to five people and gives each member a personal account at just Rs 149 per month.
