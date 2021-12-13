Left Menu

You can now listen to Apple Music on Google Nest devices in more regions

In addition to India, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico are the latest regions to offer the service on compatible devices. Apple Music was already available on Google Nest devices in France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:06 IST
You can now listen to Apple Music on Google Nest devices in more regions
Representative image Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • India

Apple Music, a music and video streaming service that allows you to listen to over 90 million songs, is now available on a Google Nest speaker or display in five additional countries including India.

In addition to India, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico are the latest regions to offer the service on compatible devices. Apple Music was already available on Google Nest devices in France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Apple Music subscribers can download their favourite tracks and play them offline, lyrics in real-time, just by using their voice. Other features include listening across all favourite devices, new personalised music, curated playlists from editors and others.

Here's how to set up Apple Music on your Google Nest devices including Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max:

  1. Open the Google Home app
  2. Tap Settings > Music
  3. Under "More music services," tap the Link icon next to Apple Music
  4. Tap Link Account
  5. Sign in with the Apple ID that you use with Apple Music and follow the onscreen steps to complete setup.

New subscribers can get 3 months of Apple Music free with an eligible audio device. After a 3-month free trial, an individual monthly subscription is just Rs 99 per month. Additionally, Apple Music Family Plan allows you to share your account with up to five people and gives each member a personal account at just Rs 149 per month.

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021