NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA and SpaceX have completed the launch readiness review (LRR) for the upcoming 24th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the agency said on Friday.

The launch readiness review for @SpaceX's 24th commercial resupply services mission has concluded! Liftoff is targeted for Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:06am ET from Launch Complex 39A. Learn more: https://t.co/jrogkJTugb pic.twitter.com/LCr3mx8xVG — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) December 18, 2021

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket - with Dragon spacecraft atop - will be rolled out to the launch pad on Sunday, December 19. The mission is scheduled to lift off on Tuesday, December 21, at 5:06 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX's 24th commercial resupply services mission will deliver 6,500 pounds of new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew. Investigations include a protein crystal growth study that could improve how cancer treatment drugs are delivered to patients and a handheld bioprinter that could one day be used to print tissue directly onto wounds for faster healing.

Live coverage will begin at 4:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and air on NASA Television and the agency's website as well as social media channels.

