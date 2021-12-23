Left Menu

China targets online platforms in quest to 'clean up' internet

Douban, an online platform where tens of millions of Chinese users review films and discuss various social topics, and micro-blogging site Weibo, were both fined by the CAC this month for unlawful content. China's State Council published guidelines for building a "civilised" internet in September, saying the web should be used to promote education about the ruling Communist Party and its achievements.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:04 IST
China targets online platforms in quest to 'clean up' internet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China will scrutinise online platforms such as social media networks and video-sharing sites to clamp down on fake accounts and information as part of its drive to "clean up" the internet, the country's cyber regulator said on Thursday. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it would launch a two-month special operation to target deceptive online behaviours, ranging from boosting engagement figures to paying for fake fans and reviews.

The investigation comes against the backdrop of a wide-ranging crackdown by regulators on several sectors, with officials tightening oversight of companies in technology, real estate, gaming, education, cryptocurrencies, and finance. The CAC held a video conference on Wednesday attended by its provincial and municipal bodies from across the country, according to a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

"The conference noted that at present, fabricating online traffic, malicious public relations and comments-for-cash ... harm the legitimate rights and interests of netizens," said the statement, adding that this was the "final battle" in the CAC's drive "clean up" the internet. Previous special operations this year have targeted celebrity fandom, minors' usage of the internet, and also discussions of historical events that differ from the official narrative promoted by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

While Thursday's statement did not name any companies or individuals, it said platforms hosting film and books reviews, short videos, and social networking would be among the focal points of the operation. Douban, an online platform where tens of millions of Chinese users review films and discuss various social topics, and micro-blogging site Weibo, were both fined by the CAC this month for unlawful content.

China's State Council published guidelines for building a "civilized" internet in September, saying the web should be used to promote education about the ruling Communist Party and its achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021