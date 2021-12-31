Left Menu

France says Iran's space launch hits nuclear talks as they were showing progress

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:42 IST
The French foreign ministry said on Friday Iran's satellite rocket launch to send three research devices into space was in violation of U.N. rules and was "even more regrettable" as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress.

