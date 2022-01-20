NBCUniversal says will cover "geopolitical" issues during Beijing Olympics broadcast
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 00:58 IST
Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal said Wednesday its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include information about the "geopolitical context in which these Games are being held."
The coverage details, which NBCU revealed in a video presentation to reporters, come after human rights groups and a congressional committee have urged the media company to cover China's human rights violations during the Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NBCUniversal
- China
- Beijing Olympics
- the Olympics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns; NBCUniversal partners with iSpot.tv for alternate ratings measurement and more
NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues
Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns; NBCUniversal partners with iSpot.tv for alternate ratings measurement and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns; NBCUniversal partners with iSpot.tv for alternate ratings measurement and more