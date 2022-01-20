NBCUniversal says will cover "geopolitical" issues during Beijing Olympics broadcast

Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal said Wednesday its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include information about the "geopolitical context in which these Games are being held."

The coverage details, which NBCU revealed in a video presentation to reporters, come after human rights groups and a congressional committee have urged the media company to cover China's human rights violations during the Olympics.

