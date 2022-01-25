Left Menu

Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group

Over the next 3-5 years, Smartron will be focused on driving growth by targeting primarily Smart Home, Smart Infra, EV, and Energy verticals powered by tronX platform, manufactured by tworks, and cared by tlife, Smartron Group founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy said.He added that the tronX platform is also being offered as a B2B service to companies that are targeting various AIoT applications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 15:29 IST
Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group
  • Country:
  • India

Tech company Smartron on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM), wherein the alternative investment organisation will provide a share subscription facility of up to USD 200 million (about Rs 1,495.8 crore).

Smartron has developed and introduced a range of smart and intelligent products powered by its own native AIoT platform - tronX - offering intelligent, personalised and seamless experiences for home, mobility and health segments.

“This up to USD 200 million investment announcement between Smartron and GEM will help support the company's future growth and potential public listing plans. Over the next 3-5 years, Smartron will be focused on driving growth by targeting primarily Smart Home, Smart Infra, EV, and Energy verticals powered by tronX platform, manufactured by tworks, and cared by tlife,'' Smartron Group founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy said.

He added that the tronX platform is also being offered as a B2B service to companies that are targeting various AIoT applications. AIoT or Artificial Intelligence of Things refers to a combination of artificial intelligence technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to achieve more efficient IoT operations and enhance data management and analytics. ''Smartron is uniquely positioned to benefit from huge opportunities across the Indo-US corridor thanks to the ongoing global supply chain challenges and (re)alignments,” he said.

Smartron has developed a large hardware portfolio - ranging from smartphones, laptops and wearables to smart home hub and e-bikes, battery packs and IoT modules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022