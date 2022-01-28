Left Menu

Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 00:25 IST
Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy conducted a three-day-long virtual workshop at Indian naval station (INS) Valsura in Jamnagar of Gujarat on leveraging artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Thursday.

The workshop, which was conducted under the aegis of southern naval command, concluded on January 21, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

''Speakers from renowned IT companies like Google, IBM, Infosys and TCS shared the industry perspective during the three-day event,'' it said.

Distinguished academicians from IIT Delhi, New York University, Amrita University and DA-IICT also spoke about the latest trends and applications of artificial intelligence, it said.

''The webinar conducted saw online participation by over 500 participants from across the country,'' it added.

The Indian Navy is focused on incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in critical mission areas, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022