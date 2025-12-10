Gujarat MPs Unite for a TB-Free India: Dialogue Highlights Local Initiatives

In a concerted push towards a TB-free India, Union Health Minister J P Nadda gathered with Gujarat MPs, urging them to champion initiatives in their constituencies. The dialogue, part of the Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat initiative, stressed Gujarat's pivotal role due to its innovative health systems.

During the discussions at Garvi Gujarat Bhawan amid the Winter Parliament Session, Nadda highlighted India's marked 21% reduction in TB cases under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. With a nearly 90% treatment success rate, India is faring better than global averages, as validated by WHO assessments.

Nadda called on MPs to spearhead local interventions, including scorecard reviews and DISHA meetings, to strengthen TB control. He advocated setting up Ni-kshay Shivirs and expanding the Ni-kshay Mitra network, aiming to reduce stigma and promote early diagnosis and treatment.

