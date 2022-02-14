LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG on Monday unveiled new CineBeam 4K laser projectors - HU715Q and HU710P - its advanced projectors to date. Designed to elevate home cinema experience, the new models will be available in the first quarter of 2022 starting in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia followed by the Middle East and Latin America.

Both LG HU715Q and HU710P projectors provide 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio as well a high peak brightness of up to 2,000 ANSI Lumens. The projectors provide easy horizontal and vertical alignment which allows for flexible placement without distortion.

Compact and easy to set up, both models are rated for 20,000 hours of use which translated to a lifespan four times longer than conventional projector lamps, LG claims.

"Specifically designed for movie lovers and the residential home market, LG CineBeam offers outstanding brightness, excellent picture and sound quality as well as a choice of the most popular streaming apps on webOS. Anyone thinking of creating or upgrading a home theater system won't be disappointed with a CineBeam projector from LG," says Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

Other key features onboard the new CineBeam projectors include: