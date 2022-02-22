Left Menu

China appoints new special envoy for turbulent Horn of Africa region

China has appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing as its new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a region that is currently troubled by conflict including in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia. China's foreign minister Wang Yi announced in January during a trip to East Africa that such an appointment had been planned. China's interests in the Horn include its naval base in Djibouti, overlooking a key global shipping route.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:41 IST
China appoints new special envoy for turbulent Horn of Africa region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing as its new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a region that is currently troubled by conflict including in Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia. Xue has previously worked as China's Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and has experience working in Africa, America, and Oceania, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

His task will be to work to promote China's "peaceful development" plan for the region which aims to help countries in the region "achieve long-term stability, development, and prosperity," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing. China's foreign minister Wang Yi announced in January during a trip to East Africa that such an appointment had been planned.

China's interests in the Horn include its naval base in Djibouti, overlooking a key global shipping route. Beijing has granted large loans to landlocked Ethiopia, which relies on Djibouti's port for trade. The region is also threatened by instability in South Sudan, where China has substantial oil investments and spillover from Somalia that has brought deadly attacks in neighboring Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022