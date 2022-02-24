Vacancies at Kerala Blockchain Academy

The state-run Digital University Kerala is inviting applications from qualified candidates for appointment to various posts on a contract basis for one year for the research, consultancy, development, and training activities under the Kerala Blockchain Academy initiative.

Vacancies exist in the posts of Research Fellow, R&D Engineer (Projects), R&D Engineer (Training), R&D Engineer (Mobile Application Development), R&D Engineer (Back-end Developer), R&D Engineer (Front-end Developer), R&D Engineer - IoT, SEO Analyst and Content Writer (Junior)/Technical Writer (Junior), according to a release.

Last date for submission of applications is March 7, 2022, it added.