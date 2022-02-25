Starting things off the right way is especially useful with new businesses. Otherwise, there is a risk of being disorganized at the beginning and never getting back on track.

Good organizational apps aren't just about keeping your To-Do list in order. They can involve organizing notes, maintaining payroll data, tracking project information, and more.

Here are the best apps to keep a new business organized.

Zenefits

Organizing how to pay people, whether that's just yourself or the #1 and #2 hires, is something immediately unfamiliar to many new CEOs. If that sounds like you, then using software to ease this burden is well worth it.

The cloud payroll software from Zenefits makes light work of payroll to save time. It also covers many of the payroll administration tasks, helps with onboarding new hires, and lets you know what to file.

When there is a distinct lack of clarity around payroll matters but it's essential to demystify it, this software will help get you up to speed quicker.

Toggl

There are different time management trackers available. Some are integrated into other software or there are dedicated trackers.

While Toggl is missing the 'e,' it doesn't avoid tracking every minute performed either for clients or across multiple projects. Whether trying to understand what early employees are spending their valuable time on or needing to track how expensive it was to provide services to a client, a dedicated time tracking app might be preferred.

When you consider that the average worker is productive fewer than five hours each workday, knowing where their time is going is hugely beneficial. Used by major companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Wise, Toggl keeps you better informed.

Asana

Asana is a project organizational tool designed to help businesses of all sizes keep their tasks and projects more organized.

This tool takes individual tasks and connects them to the project in a meaningful way. Different employees, contractors, or freelancers can be assigned to individual tasks. Project managers can plan for bottlenecks and see whether a project is on time or delayed.

Greater collaboration is also possible via Microsoft Teams or meetings set up in Zoom. Data can also be exported to Google Sheets and worked up into a new spreadsheet.

Microsoft 365

Document creation and management are made easier using Microsoft 365. This suite of cloud-friendly apps gives employees access to relevant company documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Get complete compatibility with all past and present Excel and Word file formats through their Excel and Word apps. Also, the automated file repair feature can discover when a Microsoft 365 file is corrupted and perform a repair. This isn't a feature that other Office suites perform particularly well.

The office suite also can automatically sync changes to the Microsoft OneDrive cloud for safekeeping too.

Evernote

Evernote is a useful app that can help to keep random notes and other digital information in an organized filing system.

Searches can be performed across all files to locate what's needed. Rather than bits of information being stored in various documents and hard to track, a central collection point like Evernote can keep everything in one place.

When staying organized from the beginning, fewer issues around lost information or confusion are created. For newer businesses needing to maintain momentum while avoiding potential stumbling blocks, this is critical.

