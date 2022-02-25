Russia banned from Eurovision song contest amid Ukraine crisis

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Friday that no Russian act will participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest as this would "bring the competition into disrepute".

Finland said earlier on Friday it would not send contestants to the Eurovision 2022 final if Russia was allowed to participate, while other European public broadcasters, including Ukraine's, called for Russia to be expelled from the song contest.

