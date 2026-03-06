India and Finland Enhance Ties for Sustainable Future
During Finland President Alexander Stubb's visit to India, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi explored potential collaborations in sustainability and clean energy. Highlights included forming a Joint Working Group on Sustainability, renewable energy MoU, and initiatives in education and technology to boost bilateral cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have laid a roadmap for closer cooperation on sustainability and clean energy during President Stubb's visit to India. Both leaders emphasized the need to work together in areas like low-carbon transition, energy efficiency, and green hydrogen, highlighting the potential for collaborative initiatives.
The establishment of a Joint Working Group on Sustainability was celebrated by both nations, aiming to further joint efforts in sustainability-focused projects. The leaders also pointed out the importance of executing the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Renewable Energy, covering diverse areas from bioenergy to wind and solar power.
President Stubb appreciated India's role in hosting the World Circular Economy Forum in 2026. Conversations also extended to educational cooperation, meteorological research, and potential audiovisual co-productions, with both countries taking significant steps to ensure a thriving bilateral relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IL&FS Mutual Fund Boosts Renewable Energy with Rs 125 Crore Commitment
Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Blockbuster Zee-Hombale Film Collaboration
Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Mega Collaboration: Zee, Hombale Unite for Industry-Defining Venture
Raisina Dialogue 2026: A New Era of Geopolitical Collaboration and Optimism
TECNO Unveils CAMON 50 Series and Tonino Lamborghini Collaboration at MWC 2026