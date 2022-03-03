Left Menu

TenderCuts opens first all-women store in Chennai

We are very proud to have launched this women store in Chennai and are planning to launch more such stores across India, company Co-founder Sasikumar K said.TenderCuts employs women, trains, deputes them for store management, customer service, accounting, butchering and housekeeping.The first all women store has been set up in Neelankarai on the famous East Coast Road here.TenderCuts is a brand that has always encouraged women to don different roles and responsibilities ensuring a better career for themselves.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:13 IST
Omnichannel meat and seafood brand, TenderCuts on Thursday announced opening its first all-women store in the city and said it plans to establish more such outlets across the country.

The store was an extension of TenderCuts' vision to enable all shoppers, especially women, to step into meat or fish buying experience, a press release said.

''Butchering is not a common career opportunity for most women, but at TenderCuts today, there are more than 100 women butchers who are trail-blazing a new career. We are very proud to have launched this women store in Chennai and are planning to launch more such stores across India'', company Co-founder Sasikumar K said.

TenderCuts employs women, trains, deputes them for store management, customer service, accounting, butchering and housekeeping.

The first all women store has been set up in Neelankarai on the famous East Coast Road here.

''TenderCuts is a brand that has always encouraged women to don different roles and responsibilities ensuring a better career for themselves. This is a first of its kind initiative in the retail segment..'', TenderCuts chief marketing officer Aruna Jathar said in the release.

