A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at a depth of 159 kilometres on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, reporting a second earthquake in the region within three days. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:40:30 pm IST on November 21, at latitude 36.527° North and longitude 71.095° East, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/11/2026 15:40:30 IST, Lat: 36.527 N, Long: 71.095 E, Depth: 159 Km, Location: Afghanistan." The latest earthquake comes days after a 3.9-magnitude tremor was recorded in Afghanistan on November 19.

The earlier earthquake occurred at 4:42:28 pm IST at a depth of 183 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 36.548° North and longitude 70.951° East, according to the NCS. The NSC had reported the earlier event in another post on X, stating, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 19/11/2026 16:42:28 IST, Lat: 36.548 N, Long: 70.951 E, Depth: 183 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Both earthquakes were recorded at depths exceeding 70 kilometres, placing them in the category of intermediate-depth earthquakes, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Explaining earthquake depths, the USGS classifies earthquakes occurring between 0 and 70 kilometres as shallow, those between 70 and 300 kilometres as intermediate, and those between 300 and 700 kilometres as deep earthquakes.

The USGS further explains that the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is generally applied to earthquakes occurring at depths greater than 70 kilometres. It also notes that all earthquakes deeper than 70 kilometres are localised within great slabs of lithosphere that are sinking into the Earth's mantle. On the impact of earthquake depth on surface shaking, the USGS states that "the strength of shaking from an earthquake diminishes with increasing distance from the earthquake's source".

It adds that shaking at the surface from an earthquake occurring at 500 kilometres deep is considerably less than that from an earthquake of the same magnitude occurring at 20 kilometres depth. According to the USGS, earthquakes occur in the crust or upper mantle, extending from the Earth's surface to depths of about 800 kilometres. (ANI)