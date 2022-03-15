Left Menu

U.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government program

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:53 IST
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday that new requirements mandating broadcasters disclose when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their airwaves take effect today.

The FCC unanimously adopted the new rules in April 2021. The commission said the new rules are effective immediately for new leasing agreements and need to be implemented within about six months for existing agreements.

The rules require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

