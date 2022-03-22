Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now support C-Band 5G operation in US

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have added support for Verizon's C-Band 5G in the U.S., Verizon and Google confirmed on Monday.

"Starting today, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are certified for C-Band on Verizon, and users can begin using this service," Google wrote in a post announcing support for Verizon's 5G C-Band network.

Google noted that currently, it does not have any plans to support C-band operation in the U.S. on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, or Pixel 5a (5G) and they will continue to have access to the Sub 6 and mmW services.

More information about the latest software update can be found here.

Google Pixel 6/6 Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro variant boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, both models feature Google's Tensor SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 4x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is equipped with a dual rear camera module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For selfies and video calls, the Pro model has an 11.1-megapixel sensor while the vanilla model comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is backed by a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging while the Google Pixel 6 packs a 4,614mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and 21W wireless fast-charging support.