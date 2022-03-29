TECNO Days Sale is Live on Amazon: Avail Amazing Discounts and Offers on TECNO Smartphones
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • TECNO Days sale to offer great discount & deals on TECNO POVA5G, TECNO SPARK8C, TECNO SPARK 8T, TECNO SPARK 8 PRO, and TECNO POP 5 LTE TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand rolled out 'TECNO Days' sale, which is live till 31st March, 2022. The sale witnesses the popular range of TECNO smartphones spanning SPARK, POP and POVA. With its latest virtual shopping fest, TECNO is offering fantastic discounts and deals on their best-selling smartphones. With the approach of staying 'ahead of the curve' and a product philosophy that rests on 'segment-first' features, TECNO has consistently pushed the envelope by bringing in the latest technology to the Indian consumer at disruptive pricing. Democratising access to the latest technology to customers, the brand has adopted a multi-channel strategy and made its phones available on the e-commerce website Amazon. TECNO Days sale features smartphones like TECNO POVA5G, TECNO SPARK8C, TECNO SPARK 8T, TECNO SPARK 8 PRO, and TECNO POP 5 LTE, at a discounted price-point. Highlights of TECNO Days Sale Model Name MOP TECNO Days price TECNO POVA 5G INR 21,999 INR 19,999* TECNO POP 5 LTE INR 6,799 INR 6,599 TECNO SPARK8C INR 10,099 INR 8,099 TECNO SPARK 8T INR 9,899 INR 9,299 TECNO SPARK 8 Pro INR 10,999 INR 9,999 TECNO smartphones that make you stand out • POVA 5G: POVA 5G is the first in the 5G segment from TECNO, offering the trinity of speed, power and performance, with a 6000mAh battery, Super-Fast 5G Dimensity 900 processor, Ultra-fast LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB Virtual RAM, 11 5G band support and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with 120Hz refresh rate • POP 5 LTE: Boasting segment-first features such as a 6.52 HD+ dot-notch display, 5000mAh battery, 8MP AI dual rear camera, the POP 5 LTE is powered by HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go. Additionally, the smartphone owns various smart features such as IPX2 Splash Resistant, enhanced 14 regional language support, 120Hz touch sampling rate and face unlock - all this in a premium design and vibrant colours • SPARK 8T offers a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera with Quad Flash a premium camera design with an Integrated FP sensor for HD Clear Photography with features like 1080P time-lapse and 120fps slow motion. Along with that, it flaunts a 6.6FHD+ Display, with a 5000mAh battery and an 8MP Selfie Camera, all this packed in a premium attractive design in vibrant colours • TECNO's SPARK 8 PRO comes with a 6.8FHD+ display with a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charger and an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The smartphone on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera and is available in Interstellar Black, Komodo Island, Turquoise Cyan, and Winsor Violet colors • SPARK 8C possesses a 13MP AI-Enhanced Dual Rear camera and is an exemplary combination of a 6.66cm (6.6) HD+ Dot-Notch Display with 90Hz refresh rate and DTS Stereo Sound Effect. Furthermore, the phone has an extendable 3GB virtual RAM, which starts the apps much faster with Memory Fusion. This improves the average application launch by 45%. The 5000mAh Long-lasting battery makes SPARK 8C the endurance powerhouse. Image:
