Africa seeks up to $700 bln a year in biodiversity funding from wealthy nations

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:47 IST
Gabon, on behalf of the African group and several developing countries, called at a U.N. conference on Tuesday for wealthy countries to provide up to $700 billion a year by 2030 and beyond to help fund efforts to protect biodiversity.

"We call on developed countries to commit to a goal of mobilising and providing jointly at least USD $100 billion annually initially and rising to $700 billion by 2030 and beyond," Stanislas Stephen Mouba, Gabon's head of delegation, told the conference.

Speaking on behalf of the African group as well as developing countries like Cuba and Argentina, Mouba said the funds should be separate from those already committed.

