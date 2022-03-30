Left Menu

Aglowid IT Solutions Receives Excellence in Information Technology Award at 14th World Innovation Congress 2022

Mr. Ronak Patel CEO - Aglowid Receiving the Excellence in Information Technology Award at World Innovation Congress 2022

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:03 IST
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Aglowid IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. bagged the “Excellence in Information Technology” Award at the World Innovation Congress held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India. This award signifies the perseverance and presence of the company providing unmatched client experience in the fields of mobile, web, and other Managed IT services for clients across the globe. In the 14th Edition of this award, World Innovation Congress celebrates and recognizes innovative thought leaders, which is a property of Dr. R.L Bhatia and Fun and Joy at Work.

The Excellence in Information Technology award is rewarded to the company that has proven its commitment and excellence in consistently providing scalable, cost-effective, and reliable IT Solutions to its clients.

Mr. Ronak Patel (CEO at Aglowid IT Solution) received this award on behalf of Aglowid IT Solutions by Mr. Vasanth Jeyapaul (CEO at CAMSPay) at Hotel Taj Lands End. On receiving this award, he said, “I would like to thank World Congress Innovation for recognizing Aglowid IT Solutions for this prestigious Excellence in Information Technology Award. I would also like to applaud and congratulate every member of Team Aglowid back home that made achieving this feat possible. I will do everything to uphold the responsibility this recognition brings and continue to strive for excellence.” Core Strengths of Aglowid IT Solutions that helped them bag this award: A dedicated and diverse core team - Team Aglowid understands the importance of proven experience and expertise for clients before hiring any developers for their project requirements. With a team of 50+ developers specializing in various IT services such as mobile app development (iOS and Android), web app development, and other managed IT services.

Systematic intellectual policies & industry-grade protocols - To provide intellectual security and scalability in development, Aglowid offers signed NDA, complete code ownership, and follows all industry-grade compliances.

Aligned with all the futuristic updates - Clients that choose Aglowid as their Managed IT development partner get a full-stack solution that follows all the latest trends and important updates in their specific niche. Depending on the scale of the project, they also integrate AI/ML, IoT, and other futuristic technologies, when and if needed.

About Aglowid IT Solutions Aglowid IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015 certified) is an emerging managed IT services company that provides custom IT solutions for all domains and industries. They leverage open-source frameworks and the latest technologies for delivering enterprise-grade solutions like Digital Transformation, IT Staff Augmentation, IT Strategy Consulting, Web and Mobile App Development, and other full-stack IT services to their clients.

