U.S. assesses Russia completes withdrawal from around Kyiv, U.S. defense official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:23 IST
The United States assesses that Russia has now completed its withdrawal from around Kyiv and is believed to be refitting and resupplying its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

"We are assessing that all the Russians have left," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the U.S. assessment was completely in the past 24 hours.

