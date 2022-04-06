U.S. assesses Russia completes withdrawal from around Kyiv, U.S. defense official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States assesses that Russia has now completed its withdrawal from around Kyiv and is believed to be refitting and resupplying its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.
"We are assessing that all the Russians have left," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the U.S. assessment was completely in the past 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy: Russia shells humanitarian corridor
Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine
Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions
India 'somewhat shaky' on punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine: Biden