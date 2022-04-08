Left Menu

Goa govt's 'fibre to home' internet project will restart soon, says minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:33 IST
Goa govt's 'fibre to home' internet project will restart soon, says minister
The ambitious 'fibre to home' project to provide internet connectivity to each household in Goa, which has seen several delays, will soon recommence, state Information Technology minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

He told reporters the status of the project and commencement details will be had after he chairs a review meeting with officials next week.

There have been some issues related to internet connectivity in Goa, but these would be solved after the implementation of the state government's 'mobile tower policy', he added.

''Internet has become like a fundamental right. Every household needs it. Our fibre to home project will be a game changer,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

