IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS 27TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON DATABASE SYSTEMS FOR ADVANCED APPLICATIONS (DASFAA 22)

Conference includes talks, research papers, tutorials, demos, industry presentations, panel discussions and workshops on database systems HYDERABAD, India, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIT Hyderabad is hosting the 27th International Conference on Database Systems for Advanced Applications (DASFAA 22) online from 11-14 April.

The Conference provides a leading international forum for discussing the latest research on database systems and advanced applications. DASFAA is a well-established international conference series that provides a forum for technical presentations and discussions among database researchers, developers, and users from academia, business, and industry, which showcases state-of-the-art R&D activities in the general areas of database systems, Web information systems, and their applications. The conference's long history has established the event as the premier research conference in the database area.

It includes 5 keynote talks, 143 research papers, 5 tutorials, 11 demos, 12 industry presentations, 6 workshops and 2 panel discussions.

The dominant topics include big data management, machine learning for database, graph data management, graph and social network analysis followed by text and data mining, data management in social networks, recommendation systems, search and recommendation technology, data semantics and data integration, crowdsourcing, spatial data management, network embedding, sequence and temporal data processing, temporal and spatial databases, large-scale knowledge management, RDF and knowledge graphs, social network and security, security, privacy and trust, medical data mining, bio and health informatics, query processing and optimization, text databases, search and information retrieval, information integration, information recommendation, multimedia databases, multimedia data processing, distributed computing, cloud data management, data archive and digital library, data mining and knowledge discovery, data semantics and integrity constraints, data model and query language, data quality and credibility, data streams and time-series data, data warehouse and OLAP, embedded and mobile databases, databases for emerging hardware, database usability and HCI, HCI for modern information systems, index and storage systems, information extraction and summarization, blockchain, parallel & distributed systems, parallel, distributed & P2P systems, parallel and distributed databases, probabilistic and uncertain data, real-time data management, Semantic Web and triple data management, Semantic Web and knowledge management, sensor data management, statistical and scientific databases, transaction management, Deep Web, Web data management, Web information systems, advanced database and Web applications, and XML, RDF and semi-structured data.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in For further information, please contact: Sunory Dutt, Head of Communications, IIIT-Hyderabad E-mail: sunory.dutt@iiit.ac.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

