US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sees muted open as JPMorgan, inflation data weigh

U.S. main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday, with the S&P and the Dow edging lower, as JPMorgan shares dropped after reporting a slump in quarterly profit, while fresh data highlighted growing inflationary pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.7 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34166.64.

The S&P 500 fell 3.1 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4394.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 13373.116 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)