Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sees muted open as JPMorgan, inflation data weigh

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sees muted open as JPMorgan, inflation data weigh

U.S. main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday, with the S&P and the Dow edging lower, as JPMorgan shares dropped after reporting a slump in quarterly profit, while fresh data highlighted growing inflationary pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.7 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34166.64.

The S&P 500 fell 3.1 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4394.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 13373.116 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022