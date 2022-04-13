US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sees muted open as JPMorgan, inflation data weigh
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:06 IST
U.S. main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday, with the S&P and the Dow edging lower, as JPMorgan shares dropped after reporting a slump in quarterly profit, while fresh data highlighted growing inflationary pressures.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.7 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34166.64.
The S&P 500 fell 3.1 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4394.3, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 13373.116 at the opening bell.
