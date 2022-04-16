Smart reply comes to Google Slides

Left Menu

Updated: 16-04-2022
Last year, Google introduced 'Smart Reply' in Google Docs and now that feature is coming to Google Slides. Using machine learning, Smart Reply suggests relevant replies to help you save time replying to comments.

Smart Reply suggestions appear below the reply box on comment threads in English. You can send the suggestion as-is or edit it before sending it.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts. It may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

To turn the feature ON/OFF:

  1. Open a file.
  2. At the top, click Tools > Preferences.
  3. To turn Smart Reply on or off, click Show Smart Reply suggestions.
  4. Click Ok.

To accept a Smart Reply suggestion:

  • Click on the suggestion
  • Focus the reply box, tab to the suggestion, and press Enter
  • Follow spoken instructions for screen reader use

You can also reject a Smart Reply suggestion, simply type something else into the reply box.

Meanwhile, Google is updating the message ID in Google Chat audit logs to make it easier for admins to quickly identify unique messages to take action on in the Security investigation tool, and chat audit logs. According to a post on the Workspace Updated Blog, the "Message Id" field will now contain the Space ID and the topic ID.

