Vivo launches X Note Aerospace edition with a Meteorite-carrying pedant

Tech giant Vivo announced the launch of the Vivo X Note earlier this week, but the company is bringing an exclusive Aerospace version of the smartphone. As per GSM Arena, the Vivo X Note Aerospace version comes with the same specifications as the X Note, packing an enormous 7-inch AMOLED display panel with a QHD+ resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Housing a 3D ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner, the screen also has DisplayMate A+ certification.

The only thing that differentiates the Aerospace version from the original X Note, is the packaging of the phone which features a premium experience. The packaging comes with a special pendulum housing a piece of Achondrite meteorite from the moon. The Achondrite meteorite is a rare space mineral that is stored in a glass housing, attached to a leather strap.

The Vivo X Note Aerospace edition is the product of a collaboration between the BBK subsidiary and the China Aerospace agency. The Vivo X Note is available in 12GB RAM and 256GB memory combination and will come in the colour blue. The smartphone will be sold via flash sale from April 15 to April 22 on Vivo's flagship store on Jingdong. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)