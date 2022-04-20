Kremlin says reported Wimbledon ban on Russian players is unacceptable
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a reported ban on Russian players taking part in this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament in Britain would hurt the tournament itself given Russia's tennis prowess and was unacceptable.
A report in sports industry news site Sportico on Tuesday said Russian players would be banned because of Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February.
"Given that Russia is a strong tennis country the competitions (which take this decision) will suffer from this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "To make sports people hostages of political intrigue is unacceptable. I hope the players won't lose their fitness."
