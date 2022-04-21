Asian body extends support to PHL

In a huge boost for the Premier Handball League (PHL), the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has promised to support the event by facilitating entry of top Asian players, officials and other experts.

AHF's support came when a PHL delegation met with the AHF recently in Tehran and discussed the roadmap.

The Indian delegation was led by Anandeshwar Pandey, executive director of Handball Federation of India (HFI).

Bluesport Entertainment is the exclusive licensee of the league under the aegis of HFI.

The Asian body said it has always encouraged the growth of handball in the region and will support PHL in every possible manner for its successful conduct.

''We are delighted to know the vision and commitment of PHL to popularise handball in India. India has great potential to be the next handball destination and we believe this league is a concrete step towards that direction,'' said Bader Al-Theyab, IHF vice president and finance director, AHF.

AHF has 44 countries as its members, who are committed to provide expertise and participation of top Asian players in the first edition of the PHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)