Satellite images show mass grave near Mariupol, Maxar says

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:21 IST
Satellite imagery from near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol shows a mass grave site that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, a private U.S. company said on Thursday.

Maxar Technologies said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates the expansion began between March 23-26. The site lies adjacent to an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Maxar said.

