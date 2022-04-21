Satellite images show mass grave near Mariupol, Maxar says
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:21 IST
Satellite imagery from near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol shows a mass grave site that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, a private U.S. company said on Thursday.
Maxar Technologies said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates the expansion began between March 23-26. The site lies adjacent to an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Maxar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings
U.S. Oklahoma passes bill banning near-all abortions
U.S. approves $95 mln boost to Taiwan's air defense system
TOP WRAP 3-U.S., allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings