Pentagon seeking info from U.S. industry on Ukraine-ready systems

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 01:05 IST
The Pentagon is looking for new avenues for U.S. industry to accelerate production and build more capacity for proven, effective weapons that require minimal training and can be rapidly exported to Ukraine, according to a government website posting on Friday.

The Department of Defense posted a request for information on SAM.gov that had an initial response deadline of May 6 and sought information on weapons or commercial capabilities related to air defense, anti-armor, anti-personnel, coastal defense, counter battery, unmanned aerial systems, and communications like radios or satellite internet.

