Breakaway Moldovan region raises "terrorist threat level" after blasts

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:04 IST
The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria raised its "terrorist threat level" to red on Tuesday and introduced checkpoints after several blasts in the region, its official news agency said.

The Russia-backed region has been hit by several attacks in the past day, local authorities say, after a military unit was targeted, blasts at Transdniestria's state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae.

