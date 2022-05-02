Left Menu

Royal Enfield joins hands with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:43 IST
Royal Enfield joins hands with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars
Royal Enfield Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has tied up with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance.

Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is now a world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear.

The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

''Both, Royal Enfield and Alpinestars brands are known for creating world-class riding apparel, footwear, and gloves with a focus on rider safety, and this collaboration aims to take that a notch higher.

''The company is committed to bringing technology developments with best-in-class quality, and this association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield's strong presence across markets,'' Royal Enfield Executive Director B Govindarajan said.

The collection includes armor-infused riding jackets, gloves, and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance, and comfort.

All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under personal protective equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armor.

The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon, and Royal Enfield's official website at a price point of Rs 5,200 and goes up to Rs 18,900, the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022