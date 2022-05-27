Left Menu

Germany denies VW China investment guarantees over human rights concerns - Der Spiegel

Germany's Economy Ministry is refusing to provide carmaker Volkswagen with guarantees to cover new investments in China because of concerns over human rights, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. A Volkswagen spokesperson confirmed that the company has submitted applications for investment guarantees, adding it had not yet received an official decision from the ministry. Germany's Economy Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:46 IST
Germany denies VW China investment guarantees over human rights concerns - Der Spiegel
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Economy Ministry is refusing to provide carmaker Volkswagen with guarantees to cover new investments in China because of concerns over human rights, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. The magazine quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying that it had "for human rights reasons" rejected four applications from a company.

The magazine added, without giving sources, that Volkswagen was the company in question. A Volkswagen spokesperson confirmed that the company has submitted applications for investment guarantees, adding it had not yet received an official decision from the ministry.

Germany's Economy Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Volkswagen has a plant in China's Xinjiang region, where western countries and rights organisations say ethnic Uyghurs face systematic repression. China denies the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022