Nokia partners with DOCOMO and NTT to validate key 6G concepts, technologies

Nokia has joined forces with DOCOMO and NTT to jointly define and develop key technologies towards 6G. The collaboration aims to implement AI native air interface and sub-THz radio access as initial proof-of-concepts.

Commenting on this partnership, Peter Vetter, President, Bell Labs Core Research, Nokia, said, "Nokia is very honoured to engage in this collaboration with DOCOMO and NTT, as global leading operators that are always among the first to bring new generations to the market. We look forward to working together and validating key concepts and key technologies to realize the 6G vision."

According to a media release by Nokia, the Finnish telecom equipment vendor has envisioned six key technologies that will be vital components of future 6G networks. These include:

New spectrum technologies AI native air interface Network as a sensor Extreme connectivity Cognitive, automated and specialized architectures Security and trust

Initially, the collaboration will focus on demonstrating the benefits of AI-based learned waveform in the transmitter with a deep learning receiver in the mid-band, as well as to test high data rate indoor communications in the sub-THz band. These technologies can substantially improve deployment flexibility and increase network throughput beyond that of 5G in the respective spectrum bands and without necessarily increasing energy consumption.

The trio will start performing the desired tests and measurements in 2022. Environments for experiments and demonstrations will be set up in DOCOMO and NTT premises in Japan and Nokia premises in Stuttgart, Germany.

"We are excited to work with Nokia to realize the 6G concept. DOCOMO and NTT will now start the experimental trials of two 6G proof-of-concepts for high-rate transmission in the sub-THz band and AI native air interface, and contribute to 6G commercialization with vertical industry partners," said Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at DOCOMO.