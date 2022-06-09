Left Menu

U.S. suspends three firms' export privileges for alleged illegal exports to China

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was suspending the export privileges of three U.S.-based firms for 180 days for what it said was the illegal export of satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc are subject to the action for the unauthorized export of technical drawings and blueprints used to 3-D print satellite, rocket, and defense-related prototypes, the department said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 02:19 IST
U.S. suspends three firms' export privileges for alleged illegal exports to China

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was suspending the export privileges of three U.S.-based firms for 180 days for what it said was the illegal export of satellite, rocket and defense technology to China.

Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc are subject to the action for the unauthorized export of technical drawings and blueprints used to 3-D print satellite, rocket, and defense-related prototypes, the department said. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The three companies could not immediately be reached.

"Outsourcing 3-D printing of space and defense prototypes to China harms U.S. national security," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod. "By sending their customers’ technical drawings and blueprints to China, these companies may have saved a few bucks—but they did so at the collective expense of protecting U.S. military technology." The orders cuts off not only the right to export items but also to receive or participate in exports from the United States or reexports of items subject to the regulations.

Commerce said without customers’ advance consent or knowledge "these drawings were provided to manufacturers in China to 3-D-print the items without the required U.S. Government authorizations." The information illegally sent to China "included sensitive prototype space and defense technologies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022